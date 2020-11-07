In the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kankakee County, the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus were in the double digits.
A novel virus, it had the upper hand against scientists, doctors and the public. That was the case in Kankakee County.
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in April and May each were 22, according to statistics by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office. Since then, each month has registered single-digit numbers of deaths: June (7), July (1), August (4), September (4) and October (5).
Why the dramatic drop? Scientists and health officials learned more about the virus and how to curb its spread, says Kankakee County Health Administrator John Bevis.
“With the new virus and the unknowns at the time, the older, more vulnerable populations were immediately impacted with severe illness and deaths while the younger, healthier populations were impacted with illness and asymptomatic conditions,” Bevis said.
“As we learned more we were able to protect everyone better with masks, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and hand-washing practices being a big part of education,” he added.
But now the state is seeing a new spike in cases and deaths. Some state officials say that’s because getting individuals, businesses and municipalities to follow the guideless has proven difficult — and in some locales, impossible. It’s an issue Gov. JB Pritzker has taken head-on in recent days.
“Far too many local governments across the state are failing to enforce any mitigation measures, allowing this continued rise in positivity to balloon out of control,” he said.
The state’s recent surge in cases and hospitalizations could mean the number of deaths might again track upwards as well. The numbers released Friday by the state show an additional 49 deaths in 28 counties over the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 10,079. They also reported 10,376 new confirmed cases of the virus. The number was 238 in Kankakee County.
While Kankakee County wasn’t on the list of new deaths for Friday, five deaths have been reported in the last seven days. In total, the county has reported 82 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
A death is considered COVID-19 related when the primary care physician or coroner includes COVID-19 as the cause of death or a contributing condition to the death on the death certificate, according to the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.
Of the local COVID-related deaths, according to data shared on the coroner’s Facebook page, 100 percent have had previously documented medical history. They include conditions such as coronary artery disease, hypertension, cancer, etc. Thirty-five percent of the deaths have been under the care of hospice, and 65% have occurred in long-term care facilities.
The average age of victims is 81 years old, with the youngest at 48 and the oldest at 97. Forty-eight have been male and 31 have been female.
On the whole, Kankakee County has had 1,235 total deaths this year. That’s up 86 from 2019 year-to-date.
And the flu season is approaching, possibly creating another wrinkle in the situation.
“Both have similar symptoms and having both can be very serious to an individual,” Bevis said. “It is important to get tested when ill with any symptoms.”
As they have each flu season, doctors and health officials recommend people get vaccinated for the flu.
