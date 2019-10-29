McColly Companies, on behalf of McColly Charities, is hosting its annual Marine Toys for Tots drive now through the first week of December. Collection boxes are located at each of the 23 McColly Real Estate, McColly Bennett Real Estate and McColly Rosenboom Real Estate offices throughout Chicago southland and northwest Indiana.
Toys collected will be distributed to children in Iroquois, Kankakee, Will and Cook counties in Illinois and Porter, Lake, Jasper and LaPorte counties in Indiana.
For more information, visit McColly.com and click “company” then “McColly Charities”. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram (@mccollyre) for updates.
