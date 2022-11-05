KANKAKEE — More than 50 people attended a town hall meeting addressing racism and microaggressions, the use of the N-word and other topics Thursday evening at Kankakee High School.

The meeting was sparked by an incident last month in which a KHS teacher was recorded on video calling a student the N-word and was subsequently fired.

Joining the panel was the Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., cousin of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old boy who was abducted, tortured and lynched in 1955 in Mississippi and who became a symbol of the civil rights movement.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you