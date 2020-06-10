Daily Journal staff report
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal, that made landfall in Louisiana Sunday, brought gusty winds to much of Illinois and reports of a tornado in Iroquois County.
The National Weather Service reported Tuesday evening that a tornado formed briefly 4 miles west of Onarga around 6:30 p.m. Also, a funnel cloud was reported at 7:17 p.m. in Beecher in Will County by an amateur radio operator.
The area saw significant winds Tuesday, with gusts recorded as high as 43 mph. The NWS says it is not that uncommon for remnant tropical systems to impact the Chicago area, averaging about once every eight to nine years going back to the late 1880s.
