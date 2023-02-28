MANTENO — The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes will take place Saturday in Manteno.

Registration for Manteno‘s Polar Plunge will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno. At 2 p.m., the plunge starts. Participants can register and can find more information at plungeillinois.com.

Participants can choose from two ways to take the plunge. They can attend one of the many in-person plunges hosted by Special Olympics Illinois, or they can choose to Create Your Own Plunge in their local community. Registration for both options is available at plungeillinois.com.

