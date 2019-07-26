Top Notch Knots and Pots opened this month in center court at Northfield Square Mall.
The store, owned by Kim Chellson, offers a wide variety of yarn for knitting and crocheting, knit and crochet nights, ceramics and ceramics classes.
“The idea for Top Notch Knots and Pots started from my love of making new and unique creations and sharing it with others,” said Chellson, who has been doing crochet and ceramics for 37 years and knitting for 16 years.
And owning a business is nothing new to her. She owned and operated a ceramics store on Broadway in Bradley, closing in 2004 to be home more often with her children. With her children now grown, she decided it was the right time to go into business again.
The store offers high-quality natural fiber yarn for knitting and crocheting.
“I love showing people high-quality yarns and fibers you won't find at craft stores,” Chellson said.
She sells and works with yarns made from baby camel and baby alpaca fiber, silk, linen, merino wool, bamboo and more. The store also sells yarn from local spinners, a variety of knitting needles, crochet hooks, stitch markers and books. Open knit nights are held from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“It's a good way to meet people in the community with similar interests,” said Chellson, who plans on offering knitting, crocheting, spinning and sewing classes in the future.
Ceramics classes are offered on a walk-in basis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m Sundays. Cost is $8 per class and includes instruction, acrylic and under glaze paints and class brushes.
“Just come in, pick out a ceramic piece, sit down and paint,” Chellson said. “I enjoy teaching others. I want to share my experience and knowledge with the community. Anyone can learn.”
The store also sells paints, paint brushes and ceramic accessories.
Top Notch Knots and Pots hosts groups for children's birthday parties, 4-H or Scout groups or a ladies night out.
“It's been steady and getting busier,” Chellson said.
Yellow Elephant Gallery, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, opened in May of last year and has already moved into a larger location. Still in the Burfield + Remington building, Yellow Elephant Gallery moved into Suite 100, in front of the building across from Stefari Cafe.
“It was a great opportunity to be more visible,” said owner Elisabeth Dunbar in reference to the move to the new location. “This location was a blank canvas, and I was able to create the feel for the gallery I always wanted.”
One project was opening up the ceiling to give the gallery an upscale feel. She also added a dedicated educational workspace to offer classes and workshops.
The public is invited to admire works of art by nearly 20 artists, browse fine gift selections, including jewelry, stained glass, pottery and essential oils and attend unique events and exhibits.
“The goal was to have a lot of artists represented,” Dunbar said.
The exhibits and pieces on display change every six to eight weeks. Special exhibits, themed exhibits and solo artists exhibitions are also held throughout the year.
“The location offers a lot of energy and synergy with Stefari. There is so much potential for this space,” Dunbar said.
Yellow Elephant Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The city of Kankakee Schuyler Ave. streetscape project is moving along. Schuyler Avenue from Station Street to Court Street has been completed and crews have moved to Schuyler Avenue north of Court Street.
The goal of the new Schuyler Avenue streetscape plan is to improve the quality and condition of the downtown Kankakee environment, accommodate bike access, make better connections between the north and south sides of Court Street and to promote a vibrant and welcoming downtown.
The streetscape plan features bike facilities with striped lanes and bike racks, plantings, benches, litter and recycling receptacles and sidewalks. In the future, lighted vertical features such as festoon lighting across streets and vertical gateway lighting will be added.
The plan design was completed by Teska Associates and work is being completed by Kankakee Valley Construction. Piggush Engineering, the city's engineer, is overseeing the project.
The first phase of the project is expected to be completed this summer.
