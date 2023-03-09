Kankakee County Health Department health promotion coordinator Julie Larsen reviews the contents of a Narcan kit provided to participants during Wednesday's Overdose Prevention Education & Narcan Training at Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s The Living Room. For more information on training or how to get Narcan, visit StopOverdoseDeath.org or call the Kankakee County Health Department at 815-802-9400 and press 5.
One dose of Narcan contains four milligrams of naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids — including heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medications. Naloxone will not harm someone who does not have opioids in their system, but can save the life of someone who does. A dose should begin working within one to three minutes to restore normal breathing and consciousness, but additional doses may be administered as needed as the effects of the medication are not long-lasting. For more information on Narcan, visit narcan.com.
Participants listen as Kankakee County Health Department health promotion coordinator Julie Larsen covers the steps to reporting an overdose save during Wednesday's Overdose Prevention Education & Narcan Training at Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s The Living Room. For more information on training or how to get Narcan, visit www.StopOverdoseDeath.org or call the Kankakee County Health Department at 815-802-9400 and press 5.
Kankakee County Health Department health promotion coordinator Julie Larsen explains that Narcan can remain effective for 30 years if kept at room temperature, despite the packaging's required expiration date, along with other storage tips during Wednesday's Overdose Prevention Education & Narcan Training at Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s The Living Room.
So far this year, 13 people have died of drug overdoses in the county as measured from the start of the fiscal year beginning Dec. 1, 2022.
But the Kankakee County Health Department’s Overdose Prevention Education & Narcan Training initiative seeks to decrease the county’s overdose deaths, as well as change the stigma surrounding addiction.
“We have a tool that can save a life,” said Julie Larsen, KCHD’s health promotion coordinator. “That tool is Narcan.”
The training covers statistics on the opioid crisis, the signs of an overdose and how to administer naloxone, or Narcan nasal spray, to reverse an opioid overdose and save a life.
About a dozen participants attended a less-than-an-hour training Wednesday at Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s The Living Room, many agreeing at the program’s conclusion that they now felt comfortable and empowered to help in an overdose situation.
“It’s something I felt I needed to do as a community leader, and it’s something everyone should be trained in,” said Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP. “It can only enhance our community.”
Delanie Orr, a case manager with Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, said the training prepared her to remain calm and confident when she found herself in a position to administer Narcan last month.
Orr encountered a person outside a Kankakee restaurant who was going into an overdose. She had Narcan with her and the training to use it.
“All I kept thinking was, thank God the person is still alive. Thank God I was able to be there at that moment,” Orr said. “I just kept thanking God. They could have been one more name on the list at the coroner’s office.
“Everyone should take this type of training because you could literally save a life,” she said.
During the training, Larsen also touches on the science behind addiction and how opioids and naloxone work in the brain, as well as the stigma that comes with addiction and seeking treatment.
The stigma, Larsen said, can be the biggest hurdle for someone wanting to get help. They don’t intend to be opioid dependent, and there are a lot of factors from biological to environmental, she said.
“We want people to live one more day,” Larsen said. “Maybe to seek help, or just to live one more day, because they have people who love them.”
For more information or to schedule a training event, contact Julie Larsen of the Kankakee County Health Department at 815-802-9400, press 5.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
