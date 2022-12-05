As we venture further into December, holiday events continue to color the calendar. Here’s a look at holiday fun happening around the area this week.
Herscher Christmas Parade
From 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, welcome Santa back to Herscher. The parade ends at Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, with free pizza provided by the Herscher Chamber of Commerce. Santa Treats will be provided by Herscher Fire Department, with games and activities by Herscher Legion Community Center.
KVTA’s ‘Plaid Tidings’
“Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings” is a brand new show that offers the best of Forever Plaid, tied up in a nifty package with a big Christmas bow on top. Filled with Christmas standards that have all been “Plaid-erized,” the KVTA boys are back to do their Christmas Special.
R.P. Home & Harvest will host a free Santa Claus event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its Watseka location, 1200 E. Walnut St. Area children are welcome to bring their wish list and tell Saint Nick why they should be on his “nice list” this year. This is a free event, and parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture the magic.
From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Santa will return to his cabin at Conrad Park, 1 Mill St., Momence. Bring the kids to meet Santa at no cost. Donations will be accepted on behalf of the volunteer group, Friends of the Park.
Winter Wander
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Kankakee Public Library and Downtown Kankakee again are collaborating on a holiday tradition that gives shoppers the opportunity to explore downtown business and vendors stationed at the library. Shop Downtown Kankakee businesses. There will be raffle baskets to enter and win and $3 coupons for shoppers.
At 3 p.m. Saturday begins float line-up for the parade, which begins at 4:30 p.m. at 202 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, before heading south to River Street and then back north on East Avenue, ending at the Kankakee Train Depot. There is no fee to enter the parade.
