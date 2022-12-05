Holiday arrival in Herscher (copy)

Santa waves to families along Herscher’s Main Street during the 2021 Herscher Chamber of Commerce’s Lighted Parade. The event will return Friday.

 Daily Journal photos/Tiffany Blanchette

As we venture further into December, holiday events continue to color the calendar. Here’s a look at holiday fun happening around the area this week.

Herscher Christmas Parade

From 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, welcome Santa back to Herscher. The parade ends at Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, with free pizza provided by the Herscher Chamber of Commerce. Santa Treats will be provided by Herscher Fire Department, with games and activities by Herscher Legion Community Center.

