Bradley Christmas Parade

Members of the Clifton Central winter color guard performed at the 2018 Bradley Christmas Parade. The village is will be holding its 37th annual parade on Friday.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone and we now shift into the merry holiday season before turning the calendar to a new year. Here is what to look forward to this week.

Write a Letter to Santa

This week, Santa’s mailbox will be arriving to Bliss Bridal and Prom at 165 E Bethel Drive, Bourbonnais. Kids can write letters to Santa with their names and return address for a personalized letter back from the North Pole.

