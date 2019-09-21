LIMESTONE — Like Kankakee, Limestone last performed an audit of its books in 2017. Both are way past their deadline for the 2018 review.
Maureen Dubuque, the village’s elected clerk, took responsibility for the lateness.
“Most of the reason it’s not finished is because of me,” Dubuque said in an interview this week. “I was diagnosed with cancer. I had major surgery and had 20 weeks of chemo, which I finished six weeks ago. Now, I feel fine. I’m back up to full hours.”
After Mayor Sandra Girard got the Daily Journal’s message for comment, she called Dubuque, the clerk said.
“She told me she thought the audit was done. I told her it wasn’t, mostly because I wasn’t here a lot,” Dubuque said.
When contacted, one of the village trustees, Frances Powers, also said she thought the audit was finished.
Municipalities must hire third-party auditors every year to review their books.
At the end of fiscal year 2017, the village reported having $870,000 on hand. As of this week, that reserve is now up to nearly $1.2 million, Dubuque said. The village does not levy a property tax and instead relies on sales and other taxes. In 2017, the township spent about $250,000.
The lightning-bolt-shaped Limestone, population 1,500, is west of Kankakee. It was formed in 2006.
Last week, the Daily Journal reported how Kankakee also failed to file an audit for 2018. As a result, Standard & Poor’s Financial Services, a chief bond rating organization, has suspended the city’s general obligation bond debt rating.
Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong cited Finance Director Elizabeth Kubal’s heavy workload as a reason for the delayed audit.
Hopkins Park, a village in eastern Kankakee County, hasn’t performed an audit in years. The village is on the state comptroller’s delinquency list.
The county’s other 13 municipalities are on time.
Every municipality must file their audits and annual financial reports with the comptroller, which posts them online at warehouse.illinoiscomptroller.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!