BRADLEY — The new school year will bring a new person sitting behind the principal’s desk at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Though he will be in a new office, he is not a new face at the school.

Evan Tingley, a 2004 BBCHS graduate and its current director of student support, was selected to take on the role starting July 1.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you