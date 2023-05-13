March 2020: On March 9, Gov. J.B. Pritzker declares COVID-19 emergency. On March 12, a mandate from the governor declares all schools will be closed until March 30, which in April is extended to the end of the school year. Kankakee County reports first COVID case on March 19.

November 2020: Cases and hospitalizations surge in the county, peaking with 1,469 cases reported the week of Nov. 15 and 17 deaths the week of Nov. 29.

December 2020: First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Illinois on Dec. 15 for frontline health care employees and long-term care facility residents. A county resident gets the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine administered locally on Dec. 16.

