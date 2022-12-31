Boat launch press conference

Local legislators hold a press conference in September to a crowd of about 50 people at the Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potawatomi Park boat launch in Aroma Park, the first site where planned dredging of the Kankakee River is expected to take place in spring of 2023. It’s part of the initial $8 million investment to ease flooding along the waterway in Kankakee County. A sand bar is now formed with stagnant water in place of a deeper channel where boats formerly launched.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Boats could once again be able to be launched at the Aroma Park boat ramp that’s in Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potawatomi Park on Front Street in Aroma Park sometime in 2023.

The timeline for the work, which will take approximately three to four months, could begin in late spring or early summer, according to a report given by Charlie Dewes, water resource engineer with Christopher Burke Engineering of Indianapolis, Ind., at the Kankakee County Board’s Highway and Waterways Committee on Dec. 22.

“The Aroma Park boat launch is used for access to the waterway for a variety of reasons from the fire department and other entities,” Dewes said. “It’s critical that the boat launch be cleared for boat operations and currently it’s it’s very sedimented in with all the sand.”

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

