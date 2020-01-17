Staci Wilken, the executive director of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, made one thing as clear as a field goal splitting the end zone goal posts: Kankakee County will not disappear because the Chicago Bears have forever broken camp in Bourbonnais.
The Chicago Bears and Kankakee County are a positive story, she said.
"This is not time to cry in our Cheerios," Wilken said, a day after the National Football League team announced it would be moving its summer training camp to Lake Forest and Halas Hall.
"We had the privilege of hosting the Bears for 18 years. That's the story. It's time to start a new chapter in our book," Wilken said. "... We hit the jackpot when we got the Bears. We didn't lose the Bears. Things shifted. What we should say is 'We had the Bears.'
"Things never stay the same. If 20 years pass and we are the same Kankakee County as we are today, then we will have bigger issues than this."
The Bears announced early this week they would not be returning for a 19th summer camp at Olivet Nazarene University.
The camp brought some 60,000 fans to the ONU campus this past summer and brought the region exposure it would likely never have had. The loss of the camp will certainly leave a void, but Wilken said the region has many attractions to pull in visitors.
The region still has the Kankakee River State Park, Merchant Street MusicFest, Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, fairs, bike trails, Kankakee River and many other attractions.
Wilken said this situation is not unlike a parent who watches a child leave home upon becoming an adult.
Kankakee County may experience that "empty nest" syndrome.
"We will have to figure out what is Kankakee County without the Chicago Bears. There are still many great reasons to come here. The CVB will continue to do what we always do."
The Bears, she said, helped the region elevate its brand.
Wilken said everyone connected with tourism and Kankakee County leadership knew this day would eventually come.
"If people didn't plan on this coming one day, they were living in fantasy land. But just like when the Kankakee River Regatta left after so many years, things change," Wilken said.
Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, said people had to know camp would end at some point.
"Instead of being disappointed about them leaving, let's celebrate the 18 years we had," he said. "Don't condemn the Bears for leaving, instead praise them for the years spent here.
"This camp helped open our doors to the world. That is something to celebrate."
And like Wilken, Nugent noted the county and the tourism office must continue to evolve, meaning nothing ever remains constant.
