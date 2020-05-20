Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS... KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON AFFECTING GRUNDY...KANKAKEE AND WILL COUNTIES MAZON RIVER NEAR COAL CITY AFFECTING GRUNDY COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... ILLINOIS... KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY AFFECTING LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE AFFECTING KANKAKEE COUNTY SUGAR CREEK AT MILFORD AFFECTING IROQUOIS COUNTY VERMILION RIVER AT PONTIAC AFFECTING LIVINGSTON COUNTY VERMILION RIVER NEAR LEONORE AFFECTING LA SALLE COUNTY THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE, OR FROM IL/IN STATE LINE DOWNSTREAM TO CONFLUENCE WITH IROQUOIS RIVER AT AROMA PARK. * UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 845 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.8 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 5.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 6.0 FEET...FLOODING AFFECTS THE CAMPGROUNDS LOCATED 3 MILES DOWNSTREAM OF STATE LINE. &&