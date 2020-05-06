Daily Journal staff report
Thrivent, a not-for-profit membership organization of Christians which has several Kankakee County area representatives, recently announced an initiative to support those affected by COVID-19. The “Make a Difference from Afar” campaign offered opportunities to volunteer from a distance and donate money to those who need support.
The campaign also included a $1.5 million gift match, where Thrivent matched $1 for every $2 made in personal donations on Thrivent.com to organizations supporting those affected by COVID-19. The matching campaign goal was quickly exceeded as members, their friends and family donated more than $3.9 million. Combined with Thrivent’s match of $1.5 million, more than $5.4 million has been raised.
Even though the match has been met, anyone can still make a fee-free online donation through the Thrivent Choice Giving Platform on Thrivent.com. More information is available by visiting Thrivent.com.
Beyond donations, Thrivent members can raise funds or volunteer for disaster relief by forming a Thrivent Action Team. Through this grassroots program, members join together in a one-time fundraiser or service activity that can be completed within 90 days. Thrivent provides promotional materials, T-shirts, and a $250 Community Impact Card that can be used as seed money to purchase project supplies and create promotional materials.
Finally, eligible Thrivent members can direct Thrivent Choice Dollars to relief organizations responding to the pandemic.
“It’s amazing to see Thrivent members come together to support our local communities during this unprecedented time,” said Larry Burton, a financial professional that serves Illiana with Thrivent. “I’m inspired as I hear stories from members about the ways they’re making a difference.”
