Due to a temporary shortage of drivers, River Valley Metro Mass Transit District has made changes to the schedules for three routes.

Chief Operating Officer Ken Munjoy said the changes affect Routes 4, 6 and 7.

Rather than running every 30 minutes, Routes 4 and 7 will run every 60 minutes. Route 6 is not running.

The changes, which Munjoy said are being made on a day-to-day basis, only affect Monday-through-Friday schedules.

Changes in scheduling for these three routes began Thursday, Munjoy said.

“There is a combination of reasons,” he said. “Like many other businesses, we are low in numbers of drivers. And this time of year, COVID aside, people are getting sick. It leaves you in a bad spot.

“We still want to serve our customers,” he added. “We appreciate the customers being flexible.”

Find daily updates at rivervalleymetro.com.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

