SPRINGFIELD. Mo. — Three people with ties to Watseka were killed when the car they were in was slammed into by a pickup truck fleeing police in Greene County, Missouri, on Saturday.
The three victims were identified as Jamin Seabert, 41; Kimberly Seabert, 39; both of Reeds Spring; and Braeden Seabert, 19; of Watseka. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
The driver of the pickup, 29-year-old Andrew Lynch, of Springfield, was charged with eight criminal counts, including three counts of second-degree murder, on Sunday. Lynch is being held on no bond.
According to a report, Lynch was driving south on Glenstone Avenue. Greene County Sheriff deputies had pursued Lynch after they received a report that he had caused another crash Saturday and had fled the scene. They stopped their pursuit after Lynch had hit several vehicles at Glenstone and Interstate 44. The highway patrol had a helicopter tracking the location of Lynch's vehicle.
As Lynch approached Glenstone and Kearney Street, he struck the vehicle the Seaberts were in that was at a stoplight facing west.
After Lynch hit the Seabert's vehicle, he continued and hit another vehicle, which was knocked into a fourth. No one in the third or fourth vehicles was injured, the patrol said.
Lynch fled on foot but was captured.
Lynch suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The sheriff's department said they received a report of a pickup hauling a trailer loaded with another vehicle driving recklessly. It was reported the truck lost the trailer and was running traffic lights and crosswalks near the fairgrounds.
The pickup was reportedly involved in several additional crashes and fled.
