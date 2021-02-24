Who is eligible?

Currently the health department is vaccinating in conjunction with the hospitals, Jewel and Meijer locally to vaccinate the two groups that are currently eligible — 1A and 1B.

Group 1A includes the high-risk health care workers — doctors, nurses, dentist, hospital staff, assisted living staff, long-term care staff, home care givers, ems and long-term care residents and staff.

Group 1B is frontline essential workers — first responders, K-12 education workers school and staff and daycare, manufacturing business, agricultural workers, post office workers, corrections officers and inmates, public transit and grocery store workers; and anyone 65 or older.