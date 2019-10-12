KANKAKEE — Don’t ask the head of the local health department about the safest restaurants to visit. He won’t say, noting he’s not in the business of endorsing eateries.
“People ask me where the safe place to eat is,” said John Bevis, administrator of the Kankakee County Health Department. “I can’t say that. Then I’m kind of giving information I shouldn’t be giving.”
Instead, he tells them where he likes to eat, based on his food preferences. But he notes the health department’s scores of restaurants and other food establishments are on its website at kankakeehealth.org.
Undoubtedly, Bevis knows a lot about food establishments in the area. He has worked for the health department for 32 years. The Brazil, Ind., native started work as a health inspector at the department in 1987, his first job out of college, where he studied environmental health.
In the 1990s, because of the perk of a flexible job schedule, Bevis earned his master’s degree in public health, which he wanted so he could climb the department’s ladder. It worked. In 1995, he was promoted to director of environmental health, where he oversaw regulation of food establishments, private sewage systems and well water. In 2016, he became the department’s administrator, overseeing 35 employees and a budget of about $2.5 million. He earns $81,000, according to OpenTheBooks.com.
While his background is in environmental services, he now also oversees what is known as client services. Those services include testing for sexually transmitted diseases, lead screening, family case management and the administration of the federal Women, Infants and Children food program.
The health department operates relatively independently from the rest of county government, managed by a separate board appointed by the County Board chairman.
In environmental services, the department manages 620 food establishments, including restaurants, supermarkets and convenience stores.
While businesses might know the parts of the year when an inspector can show up, Bevis said, they don’t know the exact time and date.
He said the department’s aim is not to punish, but to ensure restaurants follow regulations for cleanliness and food preparation.
“We’re here to provide an educational service. They’re here to make a living. They don’t want to do anything to mess that up. They’re going to follow the rules the best they can,” said Bevis, a Bourbonnais resident. “There was a time, back in the day, that we were said to be nitpicking. I don’t think we were.”
Bevis estimated his department issues fewer than five tickets per year to food establishments, a process that involves the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.
When Bevis goes to restaurants, sometimes people recognize him as the guy from the health department.
“They say if someone at the health department is at a restaurant, it must be a good place to eat. In no way does that mean the other places aren’t good. It just shows what type of food I like to eat,” he said.
If you are a fan of the sitcom “Friends,” you might remember the episode where Phoebe dates a health inspector. He finds violations at every restaurant they visit, closing all her favorites. She ends up directing him to places she doesn’t like.
That storyline takes comedic liberties, Bevis acknowledged, but he said he has warned restaurants in a few instances during his free time.
“I’ll talk to the manager regarding situations I’m not pleased about. I indicate that I work for the health department and that they may get a call on Monday,” he said.
‘TRY TO EDUCATE’
When it comes to public health, Bevis is not shy about speaking up. Since taking the reins, he has made his views known, sometimes about controversial issues.
The latest is the state’s law legalizing recreational marijuana sales, which lets municipalities and counties opt out.
Bevis has spoken up during public input at meetings in Kankakee and Bradley. Despite his opposition to recreational marijuana, officials in both towns appear headed to approving it.
“I try to educate local officials who are considering marijuana dispensaries,” Bevis said. “If someone has to go outside the county for marijuana, that will be harder and they may not go. That could mean they won’t get addicted.”
He further argued marijuana is a gateway drug.
“There are addictive tendencies. Some of us have them more than others,” Bevis said. “If you are for (marijuana legalization), I’m not saying you are a bad person.”
Last year, a big issue before the county board was a proposal to loosen rules for home-based bakeries, known as the “cupcake law.” Bevis railed against the idea, saying such businesses needed regulation to avoid food-borne outbreaks. The board ultimately split 12-11 against the proposal.
It was such a hot issue that County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler later said he got more public feedback on the cupcake law than any other issue in 2018.
Reminded of that victory during an interview, Bevis was quick to say his efforts failed in Bradley, where the village board in March approved a cupcake law.
In the summer, the health department attracted controversy when it joined the city of Kankakee in warning a girl and her mother on East Court Street they were violating regulations with their lemonade stand. The 11-year-old girl was raising money for her college fund.
Many rallied to the girl’s defense. They argued government should not interfere with a child’s lemonade stand.
Bevis told the Daily Journal at the time that the bottling process concerned him, saying pouring would be preferable. The other problem, he said, was that the house had no water service, saying no other food establishment could legally operate without running water.
In the recent interview, Bevis said, “I was against her making lemonade and other stuff without water.”
‘ON GOOD TERMS’
Whatever the controversy, Bevis said he would stand up for public health.
“I could sit in my office, but I would not be doing the community any service about what I’m trained to do,” Bevis said. “Even if I feel at the end of the day it’s a losing battle, I’ll get the education out there. I hope people can respect that.”
Health board member Jim Byrne disagrees with Bevis on recreational marijuana and the cupcake law, but said he respects him.
“He and I have not agreed on some things. It’s OK to have differing views and be on good terms,” said Bevis, a Republican county board member who identifies as a libertarian. “John gets out there, and he’s an advocate for the health department. I admire him for that.”
