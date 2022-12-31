Rittmanic remembered: one year memorial

Bradley Sgt. Tyler Bailey, left, holds hands with his wife, Sydney, on Friday as Lyn Stua-Rittmanic speaks about her wife, fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, during a Memorial Service in honor of her and the one-year anniversary of the shooting took her life and critically injured Sgt. Bailey.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — One year ago, the parking lot in and around the Comfort Inn was filled with the flashing lights of police cars and ambulances.

On Thursday, however, one year to the minute the tragic events unfolded, there were pulsating lights.

These lights were from battery-operated candles being held by law enforcement officers, family and friends of the late Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and people who just wanted to show support for the fallen officer.

