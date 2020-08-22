Dan Dandurand is a third-generation farmer, working land with his father, Steve. His grandfather, Paul, was a farmer, too.
But Dan is also conscious that if his son, Dominic, decides to be a farmer, that Dan must make wise decisions now to conserve the land so his son will have that opportunity.
Dan farms 850 acres with his dad. He also owns 900 acres. He brings in corn, soy and wheat. The land is in several parcels in the Momence, Grant Park and Aroma Park areas of Kankakee County. At just 2 years old, Dominic has a lot of years ahead of him before determining whether or not to become a farmer.
But his dad is glad of his own personal choice to farm.
“I like the idea of starting with a little seed that then turns into a crop,” Dandurand said.
His favorite part of farming is going out to harvest, when he can literally reap the fruits of his labor.
Active in the Farm Bureau for the last six or seven years, he preaches the value of taking care of the land. He is a 100 percent no-till farmer. That means he doesn’t run the plow up and down the rows chewing up the stubble of the old cornstalks. By not running the plow, the soil becomes less likely to erode by being carried away with the wind. The organic matter, the old plants, in the soil decomposes. Earthworms and other insects live out their life cycle, helping the farmer.
He also works sludge into the land as a natural fertilizer.
Dandurand also plants cover crops, cereal rye, radishes and oats. The aim there is not to harvest that material. Rather, he builds up organic substance on the land and, again, helps to hold the soil in place. All of this work allows him to use less fertilizer.
The plants, he says, capture carbon and help fight global warming.
“They help with air quality,” he said.
A 2004 graduate of Momence High School, Dandurand, now 35, went on to study ag mechanics at Parkland College. After finishing there, he worked at Stoller for five and a half years, repairing tractors, planters and combines for other farmers. He left Stoller to set up his own repair business. That faded as some of his long-term clients retired. Since last April, he has had a second job driving semis. He is a hard worker.
Through his personal experience and contacts with the Farm Bureau, he knows that it is tough to get started in farming. He likes Farm Bureau because it gives him a chance to bounce ideas off other farmers. It also creates an awareness of coming regulations.
You have to have enough acreage to make a go of it as a young farmer.
“The margins are just so tight,” he said.
Dandurand is happy with the nearly 2,000 acres he works, alone and with his dad. He does not think larger farms are the answer.
Luckily, Dandurand’s acreage didn’t suffer a major hit as a result of the recent derecho storm. Just a little bit of corn damage, he said.
Still, he says, this may be a pretty “ugly year” for local farmers. This year, he says, a big spring rain forced him to replant a large part of his land after he was “95 percent done” with the planting. He does feel farmers will be bringing a good-sized crop in.
He would like to see $4 a bushel for corn but “we’ll be lucky to get $3 a bushel.”
Dandurand says that the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed Americans’ driving habits. The result has knocked the wind out of demand for ethanol, the process for turning corn into fuel.
“Over time,” he adds, “it will build back up.”
