The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society third annual Fleur-de-Lis celebration dinner and log schoolhouse restoration fundraiser will take place Friday, Sept. 27, at the Kankakee Country Club.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres. BGHS president Jim Paul will present the Fleur-de-Lis Award of Excellence at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will follow.
At 7:45 p.m., a Noel LeVasseur character will tell the story of how he came to Bourbonnais Grove. Concluding remarks will be given by Charles Balesi, conseiller consulaire and BGHS board member; the Honorable Jean-Francois Hould, delegate of the government of Quebec to the Midwest; the Honorable Frederic Chole, French deputy consul general; and Paul Schore, mayor of Bourbonnais.
All proceeds will go toward the restoration and maintenance of Bourbonnais Grove’s first schoolhouse. Dinner is $55 per person for BGHS members and $65 per person for nonmembers.
Reservations can be mailed to Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, P.O. Box 311, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 or paid online at bourbonnaishistory.org/news-events.html by Sept. 13.
