A devastating day
In all, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor crippled or destroyed about 20 American ships and more than 300 airplanes. Dry docks and airfields were likewise destroyed. Most importantly, 2,403 sailors, soldiers and civilians were killed and about 1,000 people were wounded.
In and out
Although nearly all U.S. battleships in Pearl Harbor sustained significant damage — USS Arizona, USS Oklahoma, USS California, USS West Virginia, USS Utah, USS Maryland, USS Pennsylvania, USS Tennessee and USS Nevada — the attack lasted less than two hours.
Still standing strong
Despite the extensive damage and large death toll, the Japanese failed to cripple the Pacific Fleet. All of the fleet’s aircraft carriers were away from the base the day of the attack. Their survival coupled with the fact that the assault didn’t hit the base’s most vital onshore facilities — oil storage depots, repair shops, shipyards and submarine docks — the U.S. Navy was able to rebound relatively quickly.
Unexpected reaction
Historians say the attack on Pearl Harbor was Japan’s attempt to push the U.S. into an agreement to lift the economic sanctions against them. Instead, it united the American people with a desire to go to war.
One stands alone
Congress was just one yay shy of a unanimous vote on a declaration of war against Japan in the mere hours following the attack. The dissenting vote came from Rep. Jeannette Rankin of Montana. “As a woman,” she said, “I can’t go to war, and I refuse to send anyone else.”
