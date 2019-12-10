What are articles of impeachment?
Articles of impeachment are charges against the president. If the House approves them, they are then sent to the Senate for a trial and eventual vote. On Tuesday, House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — citing abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
A trial in the Senate
In a Senate trial, senators would be jurors and select House members act as prosecutors, or impeachment managers. The chief justice of the Supreme Court would preside. If the Senate approves an article of impeachment with a two-thirds vote of “guilty,” the president would be convicted and removed from office. If all the articles were rejected, the president would be acquitted.
While the process has the trappings of a criminal trial, the decision is purely political.
Impeachment is a constitutional process
America’s Founding Fathers gave the House of Representatives the “sole power of impeachment” through Article I of the Constitution. Processes for ousting a leader vary around the globe, but most involve courts and/or legislative bodies. The American process was modeled after a system in Britain that gives Parliament the authority to investigate royal advisers and other higher officials.
A rare occurrence
There have been two presidential impeachment trials in America’s history: President Andrew Johnson in 1868 for firing a cabinet secretary without the consent of Congress, and President Bill Clinton in 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice. Both were acquitted, so they stayed in office.
Many have made an attempt to oust
Even though presidential impeachments are rare, resolutions seeking them are not. In fact, every president since Ronald Reagan has been threatened with impeachment by members of the House.
Source: The Associated Press, history.com
