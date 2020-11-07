KANKAKEE — Kankakee County voters nearly doubled the amount of early and mail-in ballots they cast in the 2020 presidential election versus the 2016 race.
“Early voting is engrained in our culture now. Mail-in voting not so much,” said Kankakee County Republican Party Chairman Nick Africano. “What we all want is participation, but to what length will we go to get participation?
“Is 40 days long enough before an election? Is three months long enough? How about six months? At what point do we say, ‘That’s enough?’” Africano asked. “The whole thing is interesting. But make no mistake, it’s here to stay.”
In the 2020 presidential election, three out of every four of the county’s 67,051 registered voters cast a ballot. However, the matter in which those ballots were completed is what has changed.
Of the 49,990 vote cast on or before Nov. 3, only 26,003 ballots were completed by people who walked inside their assigned polling place, were handed a ballot and a black felt-tip marker and filled in the oval of the candidate or issue they supported.
The 26,003 figure represents 52 percent of all ballots cast as of Election Day. The remaining 48 percent of the ballots cast were either completed through early voting at the county clerk’s office or at assigned early voting locations in Bourbonnais and Manteno. The 48 percent figure represented 23,987 voters.
That means nearly one of every two votes produced were made prior to Nov. 3.
By comparison, in the 2016 general election, 12,666 early or mail-in votes were recorded. Those figures translate to 2020 early and mail-in voting increasing by a whopping 89 percent.
‘AMAZON CULTURE’
“Unfortunately, I think this is the new normal,” said Kankakee Community College political science instructor Steve DePasquale. “I like to say it’s part of the Amazon culture: We do everything from home.”
DePasquale said there is concern regarding voting before Election Day. As the campaign grows closer to the election, there are any number of issues or remarks a candidate could make that could swing a voter’s opinion. There could be issues discovered through deep dives into a candidate’s background. The health of a candidate could be brought to light.
DePasquale said it also appeared President Donald Trump was gaining campaign momentum in the final weeks, but if a significant amount of votes were already cast, the momentum doesn’t translate to voter support. He noted one of the top Google trends following the second debate was the question: How does a voter change their vote?
He also said the time has come for uniformed voting laws, meaning every state follows the same calendar.
“I’d like to see Election Day be made into a national holiday and that’s the day to vote unless there is a real reason why you can’t. It’s our civic duty. I don’t think it’s asking too much to go to your polling place to vote,” he said.
That horse, however, likely left the barn a long time ago. DePasquale acknowledged that fact as well.
“I think this way of voting will grow exponentially. We must embrace it and standardize it,” he said.
COVID-19 IMPACT
This number of mail-in and early voting may have dramatically increased in this election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That would be hard to dispute.
But Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson, who coordinates the election here, said the ultimate goal is to get the public to participate in elections. Whatever it takes to make that happen is what everyone should be seeking, Hendrickson said.
He said COVID certainly played a role in the fact that 8,588 mail-in ballots were counted on Election Day.
“I know a lot of people have gotten used to the idea of casting ballots early. I say, ‘Why wait?’ I don’t see early voting numbers going away. People more and more are opting for convenience of voting on their time. There is nothing wrong with that. We are always encouraging people to take part in our democracy,” he said. “Why not make it easier for them?”
Hendrickson said, though, that Election Day should be sacred. No matter how the numbers shift in the future, he said Election Day will remain special.
“I just believe there is not a wrong choice in how to vote as long as we are getting participation,” he said. “We want all voices heard. That’s what makes the best harmony.”
Gerri Suddeth, the county’s Democratic Party chairwoman, said the numbers associated with alternative voting methods most surely will grow as the public has become more at ease with them.
“A comfort level is established with having done it once,” she said. “It’s here to stay in a substantial way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!