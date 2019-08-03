It is the impressive facility in Kankakee County few people realize is there.
The Army Aviation Support Facility and Readiness Center is located on 30 acres adjacent to the Greater Kankakee Airport. The facility was finished in 2017 at a cost of $64.6 million.
To get to the center, you head south from Kankakee along Route 45-52 and turn east at the sign marked for the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Complex. You cannot see the building from Route 45-52. Once in sight, it creates a dramatic impression. The design is supposed to mimic the rotation of helicopter rotors and the rectangles of white and grey on the façade are similar to urban camouflage.
The 112,500-square-foot Aviation Support Facility and the 73,050-square-foot Readiness Center are home to 200 soldiers of the Illinois Army National Guard and 10 Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The Black Hawks are capable of carrying 11 fully-armed soldiers into battle. They also can pack a wide variety of weapons, and the Medevac version is designed to safely remove wounded soldiers from the battlefield.
In charge of all this is Capt. Alix Johnopolos. Think spoke with the captain about her command and her career. The questions were asked by Phil Angelo for Think and answered by Johnopolos. Both are edited for length and continuity.
What is you main role here?
I ensure everything is ready to go. In order to maintain their status, pilots, crew and soldiers have to be here so many hours, so many days and two weeks during the summer. When they need to train, we have to make sure the equipment is ready.
What inspired you to go into the military? Is there a family connection?
My grandfather served in World War II, but the main thing is that I enjoy doing something new. When I was in college and in the ROTC, I volunteered to participate in obstacle courses at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
It was the hardest thing I had ever done. We rappelled off towers. We had to use land navigation skills. I was challenged, challenged physically, challenged mentally and tremendously motivated. My commanding officer said only 3 percent of the Army did this course. I determined to make the military my career.
Why become a pilot?
I love flying, and it is exhilarating. It is a challenge and gives you a bird’s eye view of the world.
What are some of the sights you like to see?
It’s nice to go down the coast of the lake. It all looks cool. In this heat, when you get up in the air, it’s a pretty nice breeze, too.
How many soldiers are needed to fly the helicopter?
Every Black Hawk has two pilots. There generally also is a crew chief, who has the job of making sure all the gear is packed.
You are a woman in command of an important unit. Does the Army do a good job promoting women?
It still is an oddity, but the Army is getting there. You see more and more women in important roles, particularly now that the combat arms have been opened to women (2016).
Where do the soldiers who train here come from?
We have at least two dozen soldiers who come from 200 miles or more to train here. We have one from Texas. They come here because they enjoy the environment here. It is their responsibility to get here, but we do have barracks for them to stay when they are here.
What is their commitment?
They are in basic training for three months, and they must complete advanced training according to their unit and job. Then, they must train two days per month and two weeks in the summer. If you are in aviation, there are minimum requirements to keep flying.
Where do the Black Hawks fly from here? Can they head up to Lake Michigan? Are there places they have to stay away from?
Pilots have to have an approved flight plan, but that can be just about wherever they want to go. They have to stay below 10,000 feet.
What are some of the jobs at this facility?
There is a wide variety. We have flight instructors, flight operators, mechanics, avionics, specialists in rotors, ground support, maintenance and unit support. (The center is home to three units of the Illinois Army National Guard’s 65th Troop Command: Company B, 935th Aviation Support Battalion; Company B, 1st Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment; and Detachment 2, Company G, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment).
How rare is it to have an aviation facility?
There are two others in Illinois, maybe 500 soldiers total, working with helicopters, such as the Lakota and Chinook, and fixed wing aircraft, such as the C12. Of course, there are tons of infantry units in Illinois
How did this unit get assigned from Midway to Kankakee?
They had been at Midway forever, dating back to 1938 and 1939. The building was getting older, and there had been planning to leave for at least 10 years. The Kankakee area was the best fit for us, and they did a great job building a modern facility. (The guard has a 50-year lease on the Kankakee site.)
Years ago, when there was a draft, serving in the armed forces was a shared experience for most Americans. Now with the all-volunteer force, entire families will never have anyone in the military. Do you think Americans appreciate and understand what you — and other soldiers — do?
I do feel appreciated, but I wish the public knew more about what we do. I don’t think people realize there is a flight operation here.
This is not just a war mentality. We do a lot of domestic operations, flying supplies to the scenes of storms. We flew for Hurricane Florence in North Carolina in September 2018, and deployed for Hurricane Katrina.
Is there any open house for the community to see this facility?
We do not have an open house. We will work with schools, specifically if there is an aviation or mechanical class, where students can learn.
What do people not know about this facility that they should?
That we have job opportunities right now, federal jobs, for people who are willing to sign up. You take a test and see what you would be qualified to do. If you are working on aircraft, you would need a higher school. If anyone is interested, I would encourage you to put an application in.
