The former long-running, two-weekend, variety entertainment show which once was Bishop McNamara Catholic High School’s signature fundraiser is set for a return engagement.

It should be called an encore.

Madcaps, which ran from 1974 through 1988, and was held within the hallways, classrooms, gymnasium and cafeteria of the school along Brookmont Boulevard, raised in excess of $1,079,649 — which would be the equivalent to $11 million in today’s world — for the private school.

