CHICAGO — The village of Bourbonnais, its police chief, Jim Phelps, and other members of the Bourbonnais Police Department have been named in a federal civil lawsuit.

The lawsuit surrounds the July 11 deaths of Larry Jr. and Ruth Ann Menz, which was ruled a murder-suicide.

The 27-page lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, based in Chicago, by Michael Ettinger and Alexander Michael, attorneys for Alexis Novick. The 22-year-old Novick is the daughter of Ruth Ann Menz and the administrator of her estate.

