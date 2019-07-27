Personal: Age, 58. Grew up in Goodrich in a farming family, the son of the late John and Dorine Schafer. His mother still lives in the house where he grew up. One of 12 brothers and sisters. Has one daughter, Kathryn, and two grandchildren.
Education: Herscher High School, Class of 1978.
Profession: Farms 1,800 acres of corn and soybeans, most of it land his father once farmed. Worked at Armstrong nights.
Community: Former 20-year member of the Jaycees, where he was once president and a statewide officer. Was the chairman of the Air Festival for two years when it was held at the Greater Kankakee Airport.
Hobbies: The Kankakee County Fair is his hobby. He has been president of the fair since 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!