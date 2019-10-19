Personal: Born in Lowell, Ind., the daughter of Mike and Beth Cripe. Her father runs a residential construction company. Her mother was a nurse for 25 years before becoming a school bus driver.
Education: Lowell High School, where she was a three-sport athlete, playing softball, volleyball and basketball. Went on the graduate from Marian College, Indianapolis, with a degree in accounting. She is a certified public accountant.
Profession: Went to work out of college for Somerset CPAs, a regional accounting firm, which had a healthcare division specializing in physician practices. This introduced the prospect of consulting for physician practices and eventually healthcare management. After a brief time as chief financial officer of Monroe Hospital, a physician-owned hospital, in Bloomington, Ind., she went back to her roots in orthopedics by becoming the executive director of an orthopedic practice in Anchorage, Alaska, where she stayed for 10 and a half years. Her position at OAK Orthopedics is very similar in a very similar-sized practice to the job in Anchorage.
Hobbies: Plays softball, works out, and rehabs houses. Volunteers as a youth coach for softball and basketball in Lowell, Ind., often coaching her niece.
