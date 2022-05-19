BOURBONNAIS — For the past 68 years, family members have been operating seamstress shop Reed’s Alterations, first in Kankakee, then in Bradley and now in Bourbonnais.
That thread, which connected three generations of seamstresses, is about to unravel as the business is set to close May 31.
Opened in 1954 by Florence Reed of Kankakee, the business was then passed down to Sue Manis, her daughter, and then to Becki Gossage, of Kankakee, Florence’s granddaughter and Manis’s daughter, in 1997.
Gossage, 63, has been operating the business at 441 S. Main St., Bourbonnais, not far from the Olivet Nazarene University campus, for these past 25 years.
And with arthritis setting in her hands and a desire to explore more than just needles, threads and sewing machines, Gossage decided earlier this year the time had come to call it a career.
Born and raised in Limestone, the 1976 graduate of Herscher High School said with no one left to take over the business — her son, Grant, is an architect — the time has come to end what has been a rewarding and busy career.
There is hardly a garment which Gossage has not altered nor mended. Prom dresses, wedding dresses, men’s suit coats and pants, uniform patches and blue jean repairs.
She has seen it all.
“You’d be surprised how many people have blue jeans repaired rather than thrown away. Once someone has a favorite pair of jeans, they don’t like to part with them.”
LONGTIME CUSTOMERS
She has also watched little girls come in with their mothers for a first communion dress, only later to fit that same young lady for a prom dress, then a wedding dress.
As a seamstress, she almost becomes part of families all across Kankakee County. And it is for that reason — the connection to so many families — that makes saying goodbye so difficult, so emotional.
“I thought I would be doing this forever once I moved to this location,” she said.
But time and events have a way of telling someone that perhaps there are other things in life than spools of thread and pin cushions filled with sharp needles.
The shop was started in Reed’s home and then moved to a Kankakee location. It later was located along Kennedy Drive in Bradley not far from the long-standing Burger King restaurant.
In 1997, Gossage moved to a much larger location, where she has been the past quarter century.
It has been quite a stretch for a seamstress who never could have imagined herself being a seamstress.
A NATURAL SEAMSTRESS?
Gossage noted she came about learning her craft quite by accident. It was her grandma who asked if she could tear apart a seam and put it back together. She succeeded.
“I didn’t know she was training me,” she joked.
Maybe she was, maybe she wasn’t, but in the end it appears she may have been doing just that.
Although, sewing and garment alterations was not her first career. Gossage worked in banking and at Gordon Electric designing lighting.
“When I was younger I thought I would do anything but this.”
She certainly wouldn’t be the first child to have not, at least initially, sought to follow the family business, but ultimately wind up there.
But having worked for 25 years and entering into her 60s, Gossage was sure she did not want to work into her 70s or 80s — and simply did not want to dread the thought of working in the back room of the seamstress business at those ages.
Having once had four employees, new workers became more and more difficult to find. For the past five years, her business has been a one-woman enterprise. She works at the machines and handles the front as customers come in.
She is adamant she is not closing shop due to the lack of business. Quite the contrary. She is having trouble keeping up with the work.
“I’m always busy. I’ve never worried about a lack of business.” She notes she has at least 200 dedicated customers who provide a nearly constant stream of work.
But the days have become somewhat longer. Her mother passed away one year ago. She misses the company her mother would provide.
“I’m tired and she’s not here.” She pauses to dab tears rolling down her cheek. She apologizes for getting emotional.
UNKNOWN FUTURE
Asked how large the shop is, she responded with a quick “I have no idea.”
One thing she does know for sure is that her husband, David, has informed her she will not be working for the next year. He wants her to kick back and relax.
To make sure she follows through on that order, she is selling anything and everything. She has already sold two sewing machines. There are still eight to go. The location is filled with all-things sewing.
Anyone interested in business items should call 815-932-4337.
She noted arthritis has set in on her hands. It can be painful. Advil is consumed regularly to deal with the discomfort.
“I’ve been constantly tearful this past month. This is hard. I’m bittersweet about it. This place has certainly been my home. I think I should have set up a cot.”
Gossage believes perhaps this is the best way to end the business. No one stepping in, no one taking over.
“I wouldn’t feel good if someone came in and didn’t run it like they should. I want people to remember this business the way we ran it.”
But how can a longtime businesswoman just do nothing? She kicking around an idea of two.
“I love gourmet cooking.” Her face lights up.
