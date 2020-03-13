• State tourney canceled
Kankakee High School’s boys basketball team saw its dream season ended by the cancellation of the state tournament. C1
• Protection at the polls
Election officials say Tuesday’s primary election is on, but many precautions will be in place. Coming Monday
• State mandates
Gov. Pritzker bans all events with more than 1,000 people. Online
• Catholic churches
This weekend’s Masses at Catholic churches in the Joliet Diocese have been canceled. A3
• Senior center closes
The senior citizen lunch programs at four Kankakee County sites have been suspended. Online
• Visitor restrictions
The state puts guidelines in effect to restrict visitor access at nursing homes. A3
• Local events affected
St. Baldrick’s, Heart Ball, KHS musical and Kids Day farm event have been canceled or postponed. A3
• Gas prices plummet
Prices at the pump continue to fall, but Heard on the Street asks how low can they go? Coming Monday
• Jail closes to visitors
Sheriff Downey says in-person visitation at detention centers is closed until further notice. A4
• March Madness no more
The NCAA pulled the plug on the hugely anticipated men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. C1
• Masters golf tournament
One of golf’s most prestigious men’s tournaments has been postponed. Online
• Up-to-the-minute news
Visit daily-journal.com for the latest local, state, national and world news surrounding the coronavirus.
