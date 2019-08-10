Personal: Age, 54. Son of the late Reinhold Schuller and Wal Schuller, of Bourbonnais. Reinhold was the director of the Riverside Resolve Center but best known as an old-fashioned family doctor, his son said. “We would get bushels of corn in the driveway; whether that was payment or gratitude, I don’t know.” Grew up in Herscher and then Limestone.
Education: Bishop McNamara High School, class of 1983. Played the flute in the marching band and the piano in the jazz band. Active in school plays and performances, including Madcaps, Shakespeare and Kankakee Valley Theatre.
Bachelor’s degree from DePaul University, followed by postgraduate study in film and television at Northwestern University.
Profession: Taught drama and directed plays for the Theater on the Lake program of the Chicago Park District. Joined Second City as a stage manager in 1997. Worked his way up to eventually become in charge of all Second City operations in Canada. Approached by Teatro ZinZanni one year ago to open their Chicago production.
Hobbies: Travel. “Some people like cars. I like to see the world.” Travel is an all-consuming passion. “I save for one trip, go on it, and then save for another and another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!