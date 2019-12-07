The Kerstin Rust files
Personal: Age, 30. Grew up in Kouts, Ind., south of Valparaiso. Her father died when she was 10. Her mother is Marge Rust. One sister, Megan Crider. Married to Officer Travis Garcia, of the Bourbonnais Police.
Education: Class of 2007, Kouts High School. The town was small enough all grades, K-12, were in one building. Salutatorian of her class. Student council. National Honor Society. Her Academic Super Bowl team won state. Sports included track and field, basketball, softball and volleyball. Volleyball team won sectionals two years in a row.
Degree in International Studies and Political Science from Butler University. Masters in Public Service Management from DePaul University.
Profession: Worked for nonprofits in Indianapolis, including a refugee resettlement program. Taught English in the Republic of Georgia, where her commute was walking in the mountains. Was a technology consultant for the Americorps program.
Worked in the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office under Bruce Clark. Helped to document and preserve cave drawings in Kenya through the African Rock Arts Trust. After she returned to the United States and earned her masters degree, she went to work for Lions Clubs International in Oak Brook. She was a program specialist for Leos Clubs, the youth clubs, and was the manager of Global Programs Development.
Community: Former member of Windy City Lions.
Hobbies: Enjoys drawing. Plays board games such as Risk, Scrabble and Clue. Reads ghost stories and Penny Dreadful mysteries.
