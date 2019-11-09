Personal: Grew up in Southern Illinois and Northeastern Missouri. Her current family includes her dad, two sisters and a brother and lots of nieces and nephews.
Education: Third in her high school class in Bowling Green, Mo. An all-everything, member of the National Honor Society. Active in Spanish, biology, art and theater. Member of the show choir and regular choir and the marching band. Attended Northeast Missouri State, now known as Truman State, earning a degree in music education. Earned a Master’s in music composition from Indiana University.
Profession: Conductor of the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony for the past 14 years. Twenty years teaching music at Herscher High School. Before that, worked in the music library at the University of Illinois and taught at Urbana Middle School.
Community: Active in Delta Kappa Gamma, a society for women in education. Plays in the River Valley Wind Ensemble. Active member of St. Paul Episcopal Church.
Hobbies: Reading mysteries, science fiction and fantasy. St. Louis Cardinals fan. Hikes at the Kankakee State Park, the Midewin Tallgrass Prairie and Sleeping Bear Dunes.
