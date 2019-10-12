Occupation: President of Olivet Nazarene University for the past 28 years
Residence: Bourbonnais
Education: Undergraduate and master’s degrees from Olivet; A doctoral degree in education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas; a Doctor of Ministry degree from Southern Methodist University; Chosen as a resident fellow for post-doctoral studies at Harvard University
Past professional experience: Senior pastor of the College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais; Senior pastor of the First Church of the Nazarene in Dallas; Faculty member at Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colo., and at Olivet
Personal: Bowling and his wife, Jill, have been married for 47 years. Both originally are from Ohio and have known each other since high school, but they did not begin dating until both became Olivet students in the late 1960s. They consider Olivet students and alumni their extended family. They have attended many of their weddings and have provided mentorship, with Jill placing a special emphasis on mentoring foreign students.
She has become known as the “first lady of Olivet,’’ and her husband had this to say about her: “She has strong feelings and opinions and is passionate about the work at Olivet. Jill is not directly involved in the daily operations of the university, but I do ask for her input regarding the overall direction of the school. She has also been a strong advocate for the community in our discussions.’’
