It is one of the best courtroom scenes on film.
In the 1992 movie, “A Few Good Men,” prosecutor Tom Cruise confronts Jack Nicholson, then playing a bitter but distinguished Marine officer.
Nicholson stands of ordering the death of a “substandard” man in his unit.
Cruise and Nicholson duel with classic lines.
“We follow orders or people die.”
“You can’t handle the truth.”
“You want me on that wall. You need me on that wall.”
Then finally, as they argue, Cruise asks, “Did you order the Code Red [the death of a Marine]?”
“You’re G — D- — right, I did,” Nicholson yells back.
Paul Schimpf says the climactic moment of the Saddam Hussein trial reminded him of that movie clip. Schimpf, a private Illinois attorney now, was a Marine officer during the 2005 trial in Baghdad. He was the advisor to the prosecution in perhaps the most significant war crimes trial since the Nuremberg cases of the Nazi high command.
Schimpf was in Kankakee on Wednesday, telling the story of the Saddam Hussein trial.
Hussein stood accused of ordering the convictions and executions of 148 innocent men and boys from Ad Dujayl. There had been a failed assassination attempt against Hussein in the town. The assassins were slain by bodyguards on the spot. But Hussein’s reprisal against the town was total.
During the trial, Hussein and other defendants did all they could to disrupt and mock the proceedings, according to Schimpf. One of the accused attended dressed only in his underwear. At times, Schimpf says, the scenes reminded him of baseball game arguments between managers and umpires.
Throughout, the judge allowed Hussein to yell and gesture. The judge was looking toward history. Years later, the judge wanted to be able to say that Hussein had gotten the chance to say everything he wanted to say.
Unwittingly mimicking the movie he may have never seen, Hussein rose and blurted out, “I approved the death sentences. … Where is the crime?”
Ultimately, after admitting his guilt, Hussein was hanged Dec. 30, 2006.
Schimpf was speaking at the initial renewal of a longtime local program, TRIAD, which is aimed at informing senior citizens, often about scams that they can and should avoid. TRIAD is a joint effort of the offices of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey.
An audience packed the fourth floor meeting room of the Kankakee Public Library to hear Schimpf speak.
Schimpf said the trial of Hussein resulted in a valid conviction. Throughout, the American hope for the courtroom had been not so much to convict Hussein as to make sure that the trial was fair and transparent. It needed to be more than just a victor’s vengeance.
Iraqi trials, Schimpf explained, are markedly different from American ones. There are no juries. The judge acts as a fact finder. Almost all evidence is admissible. The cases are organized by crimes, not by the defendant.
Instead of a person having to face multiple charges, each charge would likely result in another trial, one after another. The irony is that Hussein had many more offenses resulting in many more deaths, including the use of chemical weapons. There could have been 15 Hussein trials.
At Ad Dujayl, Saddam’s motorcade was ambushed July 8, 1982, during the height of the Iran-Iraq War. The slaying of the failed assassins did not prevent Hussein and his followers from arresting 1,000 inhabitants, torturing them and razing the town.
Schimpf’s initial assignment during the proceedings was to organize patrols to round up the witnesses and get them safely into the Green Zone, where the trial was held. He had that ability because he was a trained infantry officer, as well as an attorney. Then, the trial stretched on. When the lead American advisor returned home, Schimpf, who got along well with the Iraqis, stepped in.
The trial was televised across Iraq. In a country where reprisal and honor are the norm, that was a problem. Witnesses testified while standing behind a curtain. The defense attorney was assassinated, slowing the trial. The first chief judge resigned. The second chief judge was removed after serving only for a week.
That marked Schimpf’s big break in the case. He had been watching on closed circuit TV. Now, since the new third judge was unfamiliar with the case, the determination was made to review all the evidence. Schimpf convinced the prosecuting team to rehearse their presentation of the evidence. That was a courtroom hit, a decisive step in the conviction.
