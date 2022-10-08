The Dec. 30 death of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic drives home the need for The Hundred Club of Kankakee County.
Rittmanic was shot and killed as a result of answering a call at a Bradley motel. The morning after her death, Hundred Club President David Skelly handed Rittmanic's widow a check for $10,000.
The primary purpose of The Hundred Club is to provide a death benefit for the families of police officers and fire fighters, who give their lives in the line of duty.
Skelly explains that the check is free and clear. Families can use the funds in any way they see fit. No requirements to meet, just a moment of kindness in the midst of a disaster.
Hundred Club members will have their annual meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Quality Inn in Bradley. Jack Sikma, retired NBA champion who played his high school basketball at Kankakee County’s St. Anne High School, will be the guest speaker.
Admission to the event is part of the annual dues to The Hundred Club. Hundred Club members pay $125 a year. The group, in turn, has two events, a steak fry and the annual banquet. Memberships can be purchased by contacting Mary Harrison at 815-936-1402.
The Hundred Club currently has more than 500 members. About 350 to 400 usually come to the steak fry and between 250 and 350 are expected at the annual meeting.
In addition to the death benefit, the club has also funded scholarships at Kankakee Community College for the education of police officers, fire fighters and paramedics. It also has paid for some safety equipment for first responders.
But Skelly emphasizes that the main purpose is to provide that money in crisis for Kankakee County families who have lost a police officer or fire fighter in the line of duty.
The club was founded in 1967. The charter members included the now former governor George Ryan; and Tom Ryan, Richard Gibbs, Vaughan McMullen and William Gousset. Save for the former governor, all the other charter members are now deceased.
Four more people joined that first year: Don Mortell, Joe Gianotti, Dr. B.E. Albright and Joe Azzarelli.
The club has a history of bringing in well-known sports personalities as speakers. Last year’s keynote speaker was baseball’s Pete Rose.
