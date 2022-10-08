Hundred Club (copy)

At The Hundred Club of Kankakee County's annual dinner, attendees have the chance to hear from a guest speaker. This year's speaker will be Jack Sikma. 

 Daily Journal/file

The Dec. 30 death of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic drives home the need for The Hundred Club of Kankakee County.

Rittmanic was shot and killed as a result of answering a call at a Bradley motel. The morning after her death, Hundred Club President David Skelly handed Rittmanic's widow a check for $10,000.

The primary purpose of The Hundred Club is to provide a death benefit for the families of police officers and fire fighters, who give their lives in the line of duty.

