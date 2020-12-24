The morning of Nov. 12 was no different than any other for Kankakee resident Alex Quezada. After drinking a fresh glass of celery juice, he put in an hour or two at the gym. While working later that day at St. John Paul II, where he serves as Hispanic ministry coordinator, he was confronted with a headache.
Going to the kitchen to eat in an effort to remedy the headache, he started experiencing spells of dizziness. Minutes later, he asked his coworkers to call an ambulance as he knew what was happening — he was having a stroke.
“Everything was spinning really fast and I had to hold myself against a table,” recalled Quezada, who in that moment recalled prior training he had on how to act fast in the event of a stroke.
Quezada, 44, was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent testing and evaluation. It was determined that he had suffered a massive, ischemic stroke due to a blood clot. Increasing swelling in the brain would require surgery.
Due to an influx of COVID, there were no rooms available and Quezada was transferred to Peoria by helicopter, something that would wind up costing the uninsured Quezada $50,000 alone.
Because he works two part-time jobs – with St. John Paul II and with the Diocese of Joliet as relief and development coordinator for the Office of Human Dignity — he does not work enough hours at one job or the other to receive insurance benefits. His wife, Irma Quezada, who Alex married in October of this year, was left without insurance after losing her job due to COVID.
“Not having medical insurance, those moments [become] a ‘well, we’ll figure it out,’” said Irma of making difficult and time-sensitive medical decisions on her husband’s behalf.
This past August in an analysis by Credit Karma, the consumer finance company found a total of $45 billion in medical debt collections for 20 million Americans. Medical debt has only grown as the pandemic has continued to surge, with already 32 percent of American workers holding medical debt prior to the pandemic.
According to Debt.com, the highest percentage of medical debt comes from hospitalizations (which can cost an average of $5,220 per day). The financial education expert advises individuals to always review medical bills to make sure the information is accurate, be aware of what insurance covers (if applicable), negotiate bills, ask about a payment plan and look into medical credit cards.
“As long as he’s getting the medical attention he needs, we’ll figure out the rest,” explained Irma of the medical expenses.
After giving back to his church communities for so long, Alex’s peers made an effort to give back to him by checking in, sending food and cards, and by starting a GoFundMe to help with the bills.
“I’m so grateful, I don’t know how to thank people,” said Alex, who is hoping to get back to working with his community soon.
Just over a month after his stroke, Alex expresses his gratitude toward his family (he and Irma have five children combined — Leslie, 22, Ian, 17, Ashanti, 15, Mario, 11, and Xaiver, 9) and friends for helping his recovery process. Even when discussing the issue of medical expenses, Alex’s gratitude and positivity never waivers.
“I hope this reflects to other people who are walking the same path that we have to help each other out,” said Alex.
Alex is working virtually with a physical therapist who volunteers her time to assist others in their recovery process. While still dizzy and having some difficulties walking, Alex has already stopped the use of a walker and is making steady progress.
“His recovery has been a miracle,” expressed Irma. “Nothing short of a miracle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!