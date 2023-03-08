BOURBONNAIS TOWNSHIP — While some might view it as a way to make some extra money — and it most certainly is — for others it is a way of saving a life.

Count the Elwood, Ill., family of Amy Walsh, her husband and three sons as those who are able to still hug, squeeze and, most importantly, watch the eldest son, 22-year-old Aidan, grow and develop into the person they always envisioned.

But for Aidan, who will soon be graduating from college with degrees in business analytics, information management systems and sports business administration, it most likely would not have happened if not for the plasma therapies being developed through companies such as Kankakee County’s CSL Behring.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you