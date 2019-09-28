BOURBONNAIS — When Dan Dattilo stepped away from Anthony Swain’s barber chair on Wednesday, Swain’s career completed its full circle. On the date of his 77th birthday, Swain put the clippers away shortly after 9:30 a.m., as he finished his final professional haircut.
Fittingly, Dattilo, his 73-year-old cousin, was his final customer. He also happened to have been his first customer when he started cutting hair in 1961.
“He also promised me he’d cut my hair when I died,” Dattilo joked.
The two — along with hundreds, and perhaps thousands, of others — have shared their lives with one another as Swain perched above them as he trimmed and styled their hair.
Styles came and went. But the one constant was Swain and the clippers with which he worked his magic.
“It was never just a barber shop,” Dattilo said. “We shared our families. We shared our happiness. We shared our sorrow. This was our ‘come to Jesus’ place.”
Swain had operated his own barber shop since February 1968 when he opened Mister Anthony’s in the Veronda Building, 1040 S. Kennedy Dr., Kankakee.
Mister Anthony’s has been a barbershop fixture since opening that two-chair shop.
SWAIN’S UNLIKELY CAREER
It was a career he certainly had not planned on as he neared his graduation from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1961.
Nearing the end of his senior year, Swain was sent home from school for two infractions: coming to school without wearing a belt and bringing a squirt gun to school.
“I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life — none,” he said as he sat in his barber chair.
When he arrived home on that 1961 day, he informed his mother what had happened. She wasn’t overly upset so she said he should go get a hair cut.
As he walked to his Broadway Barbershop in Bradley, he saw something very interesting. The two barbers were on the sidewalks squirting one another with squirt guns.
Thinking he had been sent home for this infraction at school, he noticed that these two men where simply enjoying themselves.
“I thought, ‘This is what I want to do,’” he said. The next day at BBCHS, he informed his counselor of his career choice.
At the age of 18, he enrolled at the Rockford Barber College in Rockford. It was a nine-month program.
“My dad (Melvin Swain) worked at Kroehler’s (Bradley furniture company) his entire adult life. I knew that was something I didn’t want to do. College was out of the question as I didn’t have the grades. I knew I had to get into some type of trade school.”
He quickly discovered he was a natural.
Following barber college, he gained his first professional job at a Richton Park shop. In 1963, he landed a position at Joe’s Maple Street Barbershop in Kankakee.
MISTER ANTHONY OPENS, 1968
After five years at Joe’s, he opened Mister Anthony’s in 1968. The location also offered manicures and shoe shines — a new concept here. He also offered another new feature, haircuts by appointments. Walk-ins still were accepted as time permitted.
Mister Anthony’s shop in 1971 was relocated to 352 E. Court St., and then, in September 1973, to 187 S. Schuyler Ave. In the spring 1979, Mister Anthony’s moved into the 2,300-square-foot 154 E. Court St. location, and it soon became one of the more prestigious salons in the region.
Following the recession of the 1980s, Swain moved into two Bourbonnais locations before settling at 747 N. Convent. He has been at the North Convent address for 37 years.
Tears come to Swain’s eyes as he recalls the career which allowed him and his wife, Shirley, to raise a family of four.
Shirley, a retired 20-year ComEd officer worker, said they are not sure where life will take them, but in whatever direction they head, they will do it together.
He said in recent years he was cutting hair for the third generation of some families.
“They are not just clients. They are family. That’s what makes walking away so difficult.”
But, he said, he considered retirement more than 10 years ago, and he couldn’t step away from the clippers and chair then. He even cut back on the days he was open. But now he is at peace with his decision.
“I haven’t taken many vacations. It’s time to travel. It’s just time. I still have good clients, but I’m happy with my decision.”
The tears which ran down his cheek make it clear it was not an easy decision.
He said some customers have asked him to set up shop at his home. He declined.
“I have no idea how I’ll get away from it, but I have to get away from it.”
Dattilo noted he never thought he’d see the day come when his cousin would put away the clippers for good.
“All things must come to an end. He can’t cut forever, but it’s sad. There is no question that this was more than just a career.”
