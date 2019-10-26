Personal: Age: 26. Grew up in New Castle, Ind., the daughter of Mark and Rebecca Davisson. Both of her parents are physicians and both are alumni of Olivet Nazarene University. Married to Michael Poff, the director of housing at Olivet.
Education: New Castle High School, where she was involved in school plays and the show choir. She was Anne in “The Diary of Anne Frank,” and performed in “My Fair Lady,” “The Sound of Music” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
An Olivet graduate, Class of 2015, with a degree in political science and nonprofit management. She was the president of the political science honor society, Pi Sigma Alpha. She studied in Washington, D.C., and was an intern, in her senior year, for the United Way and Riverside Foundation.
Profession: Joined the chamber three months ago. Before that, worked at the United Way of Kankakee County.
Community: Active member of the College Church of the Nazarene. Part of the children’s ministry there.
Hobbies: Avid recreational walker, particularly in her Olde Oak neighborhood in Bourbonnais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!