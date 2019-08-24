Personal: He is 61. She is 58. He grew up in Hobart, Ind., the son of Clarus and Evelyne Stenzinger. She grew up in Bradley, the daughter of James Woolard and Linda Lewis. Married for 38 years, they are the parents of five, Casey, Caleb, Santiago, Timeo and Dylan. Successful foster parents themselves, they also have three grandchildren and a foster grandchild.
Education: After graduating from Hobart High School, where he was a high school wrestler, he graduated from Olivet Nazarene University. She graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, where she was the drum major of the marching band. She also played percussion and was a cheerleader. She went on to study at Olivet.
Profession: He is a Certified Public Accountant with Smith, Koelling, Dykstra and Ohm. She is a mom and volunteer. She’s coached cheerleading at both BBCHS and Olivet.
Community Involvement: She volunteers with the Center of Hope Food Pantry. She assists with a wide variety of activities at the River Valley Christian Fellowship. She directs the church’s Christmas production and conducts a Bible study for college students. She has a support group for mothers of adopted and foster children. She also helps organize a dinner for foster parents and gifts for foster children.
He was a volunteer coach when his children were younger and serves on the church board.
They both are active in their church and people of deep faith.
Hobbies: For relaxation, both enjoy riding bikes.
