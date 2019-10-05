Personal: Age: 40. Son of Richard Naze and Susan Fletcher. Three of his four grandparents are still alive, including his father’s mother, who is 97. Married to Katie. His wife works in public relations.
Education: Rockford East High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and ran cross country and track. He was on a cross country team that went to state. Proud graduate of Rock Valley College, a community college. Earned bachelor’s and master’s degree in communications from Northern Illinois University. Holds a doctorate from the Department of Communications and Culture at Indiana University.
Profession: Joined Kankakee Community College July 1. Dean of Academic Excellence for the last three years at Joliet Junior College. Before that, spent 10 years at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, first as a professor of communications and then as Associate Dean of Academic Affairs.
Community: He and his wife are cat people. He plans to volunteer at the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.
Hobbies: An endurance athlete who participates in triathlons and marathons. An author, he has just finished a book on Jackie Robinson, focusing not so much on Robinson’s baseball accomplishments as his role as a forgotten hero of the Civil Rights movement.
