When the Hotel Kankakee opened for business on Aug. 14, 1926, it advertised itself as “The Best Downstate Hotel in Illinois.” While such a claim might be difficult to prove, the seven-story, 150-room brick building could confidently state that it was Kankakee’s newest and most modern hotel.
The hotel’s site on the northeast corner of Merchant Street and Schuyler Avenue placed it in the heart of the city’s downtown business district. It was located directly across Schuyler from the Arcade Building (the city’s premier office address); across Merchant Street from the Chicago Store, a major department store, and within sight of its primary competitor, the Lafayette Hotel in the 200 block of South Schuyler.
The timing of the hotel’s opening was critical, as noted by an Aug. 2 story on the front page of the Kankakee Daily Republican: “One of Kankakee’s long anticipated dreams will be realized when the great new Hotel Kankakee opens its doors to the public, just in time to accommodate the influx of visitors, who annually come from distant points to visit the Kankakee InterState Fair.” The hotel began accepting guests two days before the Aug. 16 opening of the five-day-long fair.
Groundbreaking for the building had taken place just 13 months earlier on July 15, 1925.
“With flags flying in the breezes up and down South Schuyler Avenue ... cameras clicking and scores of spectators looking on, Mayor Louis E. Beckman turned the first shovelful of dirt at nine o’clock this morning inaugurating the construction of a new hotel for Kankakee,” reported the Republican.
The hotel was part of the decade-long downtown building boom that took place in Kankakee during the “Roaring Twenties.” Beginning in 1923 with the four-story Lassers Furniture building at 160 S. Schuyler and the large National Guard Armory on North Indiana Avenue, it continued with the opening in 1925 of the two-story Gallagher Business School building on South Indiana Avenue. When the hotel opened in 1926, its nearby competitor, the Lafayette, was celebrating an expansion: a fourth story containing 32 guest rooms. The year 1928 saw three major ribbon-cuttings: the eight-story Volkmann Building on Court Street, the reconstructed Arcade Building and the new City Hall at Oak Street and Indiana Avenue. Finally, in 1929 (not long before the October stock market crash that put a halt to the “boom,” both locally and nationally), the elegant Paramount Theatre was built on North Schuyler Avenue.
One large downtown project, just a block east of the Hotel Kankakee, was begun during the “boom,” but became a victim of the 1929 crash and following Great Depression. The “Dearborn Building” on the northeast corner of Dearborn Avenue and Merchant Street got underway in 1926. The planned three-story brick building, covering one-half block on Dearborn, featured a large motion picture theatre, stores, offices and apartments. It never progressed beyond the digging of the foundation, which was later filled in. The resulting vacant lot was used for years by auto dealer Romy Hammes to display used cars; since the 1950s, it has been the site of the Kankakee Daily Journal building.
To supplement its 150 guest rooms, the hotel offered a large restaurant (the Indian Room) on its lower level, a coffee shop just off its two-story lobby and three meeting/banquet rooms. The largest of those rooms, a ballroom christened the Gold Room, could accommodate 200 guests.
A February 1928, newspaper story described it as “a feature of which local society has made liberal use within the past year and a half.” In addition to wedding receptions, local service and social club meetings, political and business events, the Gold Room was used for many small state-level conventions.
In December 1938, the Gold Room was filled to capacity for a reception honoring two “local boys who made good,” Alan Bergner and Harry Stella. The young men, former Kankakee High School football teammates, had been chosen as football captains of their respective military academies (Stella, West Point and Bergner, Annapolis) for the 1939 national Army-Navy Game. The Gold Room also was the site in November 1945 for a surprise dinner party honoring “Kankakee’s movie star,” David Bruce. The actor, born Marden Andrew McBroom, was the son of Kankakee restaurateur Vernon McBroom.
One of the hotel’s smaller meeting facilities, the Ruby Room, was in effect the birthplace of Kankakee Community College. In the mid-1960s, planning sessions and the initial meetings of the college’s board of trustees were held there. Ralph Francis, one of the owners of the hotel, led the effort to establish the college.
Changing travel patterns after World War II seriously affected hotels located in the downtown areas of smaller cities, as motels located along highways captured the business of people traveling by automobile (for a time, the Hotel Kankakee rebranded itself as the Kankakee Motor Inn). From the mid-1970s through the end of the 1980s, advertisements offering the hotel for sale appeared in Chicago newspapers, but there were no takers.
In 1991, the Hotel Kankakee was demolished as part of a downtown redevelopment plan. Today, the site is a parking lot serving the Executive Centre office building and the Kankakee Public Library.
