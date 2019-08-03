Occupation: Commander, Kankakee Army Aviation Support Facility and Readiness Center
Personal: Age: 30. Native of Chicago. Her father is Paul.
Education: Graduate of Guerin Prep in River Grove, a Catholic coed high school, Class of 2007. Western Illinois University, Class of 2011, degree in biology.
Profession: Full-time soldier. Commissioned as a second lieutenant upon graduation from the ROTC program. Went to flight school at Fort Rucker, Ala,, earning a pilot’s license in flying helicopters. Ten years as a platoon commander. Commander for two years of the Medevac Unit.
Hobbies: Enjoys fishing and cooking, especially traditional Greek dishes with lamb.
