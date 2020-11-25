AROMA PARK — Pat Memenga turned 88 years old in September.
The mother of eight children has never been alone for a holiday. That is, of course, until 2020, which has been a year unlike any other. Like scores of other families across this area and country as well, Thanksgiving will be a far different celebration than in any previous year.
Thanksgiving will be a much more intimate holiday celebration for many. Because of the concerns associated with COVID-19 and the fear of spreading the virus to others — particularly older family members — many traditional holiday celebrations are being vastly altered.
In many cases, grandma and grandpa will be alone. Just like Grandma Memenga.
“I’m very disappointed. I so look forward to all my family coming over,” she said. “They all promised me they would bring me dinner. I don’t need eight dinners. One will do.”
It’s not just her eight children she won’t be spending the holiday with. It will be the spouses of the eight and the multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In all, the family numbers in the neighborhood of 60.
“I want them all to stay home and be with their families. I’ll be fine. I’ll look at their pictures,” she said. “But it breaks my heart. These holidays are very special to me.”
‘THERE IS HOPE’
Dr. Shital Mehta, an AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital psychiatry specialist, said the holidays represent a unique situation as the fight against the coronavirus continues.
“This is the time of year we always look forward to. But we have made our safe zones due to the pandemic. But even that same zone is being eroded. We certainly don’t want grandma and grandpa to be eroded. These sacrifices are about making sure they live, they stay healthy,” Mehta said.
Mehta said families can resort to virtual methods of sharing the holiday. She noted many older family members are getting familiar with this form of communication.
“There is hope. And what are the holidays about? They are about hope. That is what we have to focus on. The vaccine will be here in coming months. ... Be patient a little longer,” she said.
Mehta said families can use this time of broken family tradition to push for new ones.
“Push for out-of-the-box solutions. Try to come up with another option,” she said. “We are all grieving now. It comes in different shapes and forms. Be patient with one another. Don’t lose hope.”
This year, she noted, has been difficult for everyone. But there is hope; there is light.
But, she said, be safe, be careful and be smart.
“Safety should come first. Period,” Mehta said. “There is light at the end of this tunnel. But keep grandma and grandpa, mom and dad safe.”
DIFFICULT, BUT RIGHT DECISION
Suzanne Boudreau, of Bourbonnais, one of Memenga’s children, said family members tried to come up with various options, but in the end, the family said the risk of gathering wasn’t worth the reward of coming together.
“In the end we wouldn’t be able to live with ourselves if someone got sick because of us getting together,” Boudreau explained. “This is what it is. We will get through it and have different memories.”
Boudreau, however, knows how special, how meaningful, these times are for her mother and not allowing them to happen breaks her heart.
“She lives for the times with her family. We are doing this to keep her safe. What should be ‘feel-good times’ won’t be happening,” she said.
Dr. Jessica Azoff, a psychiatry specialist at Riverside Healthcare, said while physical health is being monitored in regards to the virus, mental health issues have also been on the rise due to isolation and distancing. Reaching out to those in isolation is important and the holidays only heighten the
isolation.
“They worry that this might be their last holiday,” Azoff said. “That thought makes it more important to think of ways to stay in contact. There are no words to really make people feel they are together. Focus on what to be grateful for. These times have called for us to deal with things in many different ways. But being safe this year gives them a better chance for celebrations next year.”
Azoff acknowledged there is no real replacement for being together.
“The hope is the more we isolate in the short term, the more time we will have together in the long term.”
Christine Breault, of St. Anne, Memenga’s eldest daughter, said there is simply no reasonable alternative, no matter how upsetting the reality is.
“Our decision was a no-brainer. The risk was just not worth it,” she said. Breault noted the family had a belated Easter egg hunt in September when there were less cases. She said maybe the family will simply have a belated Thanksgiving and Christmas celebration this coming spring or summer.
“It’s difficult on a lot of people. But we have to do what we have to do this year.”
Still, Grandma Memenga cannot believe she’ll be alone come Thursday.
“I never thought in my lifetime I would experience anything like this. Never. I had hopes that by the holidays everything would be back to normal. ... It’s my very first Thanksgiving alone in 88 years.”
