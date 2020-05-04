Ashley Clark wanted to thank and reward local essential workers for all they were doing during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Aroma Park resident got the idea a month ago from a friend’s Facebook post about buying lunch for an essential worker. She put the idea in motion.
“My uncle and a close friend sent me a couple hundred dollars,” she said. “That was great start.”
That seed money got Clark rolling on providing lunch or treats to essential workers in Kankakee County.
The first week (April 6-10) she treated veterinarians and pharmacies with lunches.
She then started a Go Fund Me account (gofundme.com/f/kankakee-essential-workers-thank-you-fund) to keep the service going to front line employees.
“Now we’ve raised over $3,000,” Clark said. “It’s close to $3,500. It increases more and more each day. ... We have treated over 1,300 people to either lunch or a treat — cookies or cupcakes. ... So here we are.”
She crowd sources on Facebook to find out who to thank with the lunch or treats.
“I call all the people to make the contact so I can get a head-count and make sure it’s OK, as some [companies] don’t allow outside food or treats,” Clark said. “Then I coordinate with local restaurants and let them know what’s coming.”
Clark, 31, works remotely as a project manager for Office of Experience in Chicago. That gives her time to reward area essential workers during this prolonged quarantine. Her fiance, Jacob Cantrell, has helped with a couple deliveries from restaurants that don’t offer delivery. He’s also a good sounding board and has offered ideas on how to reach out to businesses.
“It’s not only to treat essential workers but also to support local restaurants and businesses,” Clark said. “I try to buy from locally owned restaurants, and I’ve gone to some big chains out of necessity. We’re really trying to focus on the small, locally owned businesses in town.”
The second week (April 13-17) she treated daycare workers and mail carries, and the third week (April 20-24) was grocery store workers. This past week she went around to nursing homes and this week it’s banks and gas station attendants.
“If I’m able to receive more donations, I will be continuing this throughout May,” said Clark, who grew up in Bourbonnais. “Currently, I only have enough funds to get me through the first week of May.”
So far, she’s rewarded more than 1,300 employees among 34 companies. She’s purchased food from 23 area restaurants.
“Many of the local restaurants/businesses that I have been purchasing lunch/treats from have gone above and beyond to help me with this initiative,” Clark said. “Some places have offered delivery, even though they don’t usually offer it, some have provided some sort of discount or deal for me, and others have donated lunches/treats completely. ... Because with their support and assistance, I’ve been able to treat even more essential workers than I had originally planned for.”
