It is one of the newest successes in Illinois farming.

And it comes from a completely unexpected quarter.

It’s The Wildflower Farm, located at 11332 W. Dralle Road, Monee. It is a U-Pick farm stocked with 25 acres of flowers: amaranthus, celosia, cosmos, bachelor’s buttons, dianthus, snapdragon, sunflowers, zinnias and lisanthus.

Recommended for you